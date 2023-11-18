Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,625,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295,963 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $132,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.