Boston Partners Makes New $137.15 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,038,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $157.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.77. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

