Boston Partners Purchases 1,274,974 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,071,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $122,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

