Boston Partners Purchases 5,256 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.32% of ITT worth $100,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ITT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after acquiring an additional 742,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Trading Up 0.2 %

ITT stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

