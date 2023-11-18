Boston Partners Purchases 95,928 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 759,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,928 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $65,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Trading Down 6.8 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

