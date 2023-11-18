Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 9,949,825 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,949,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,599,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.41% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

