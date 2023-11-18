Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,079,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,986 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Laureate Education were worth $50,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. FMR LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,095,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after buying an additional 3,987,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,833,000 after purchasing an additional 182,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 80.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,895,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 180,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Laureate Education by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,004,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Down 0.3 %

LAUR opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.71. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Laureate Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,389,513.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,751,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,658,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

