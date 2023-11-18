Boston Partners Raises Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boston Partners increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,587,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.99% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $127,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $619,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 250.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,113 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.11 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

