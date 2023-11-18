Boston Partners Sells 28,950 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.37% of Travelers Companies worth $147,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

