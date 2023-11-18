Boston Partners Sells 349,637 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 349,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $126,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

