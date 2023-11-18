Boston Partners Sells 41,935 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,935 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $74,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $123.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.54 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.