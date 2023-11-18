Boston Partners Sells 41,935 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,935 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $74,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $123.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.54 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Arrow Electronics Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
