Boston Partners Sells 50,156 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $148,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $249.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $464.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $250.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

