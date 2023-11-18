Boston Partners Sells 58,906 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.92% of Huron Consulting Group worth $63,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 921,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.6 %

HURN stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,220 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

