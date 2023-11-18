Boston Partners Sells 73,296 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,296 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.20% of Steven Madden worth $55,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $36.54 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOO. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

