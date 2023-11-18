Boston Partners Sells 756,818 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 756,818 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Olin were worth $127,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,775,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,331,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $46.93 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.