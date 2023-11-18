Boston Partners Sells 895,199 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,199 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.70% of H&R Block worth $82,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.9 %

H&R Block stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

