Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.87.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

BXP opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

