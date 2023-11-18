Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $45.14

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

JD opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. JD.com has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

