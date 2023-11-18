Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Target Price at $38.29

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.