Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $76.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2 %

BRO stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.