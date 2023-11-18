Burberry Group plc (BRBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.30 on January 26th

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.22) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Burberry Group Stock Up 0.9 %

BRBY opened at GBX 1,564.50 ($19.21) on Friday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,512.50 ($18.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,656 ($32.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,821.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,085.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,241.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRBY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($19.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.39) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,040.67 ($25.06).

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.