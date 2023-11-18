Burney Co. Buys 235 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

