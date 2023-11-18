Burney Co. Buys 300 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TT opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

