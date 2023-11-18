Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

