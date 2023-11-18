Burney Co. Has $707,000 Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 436,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.52. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

