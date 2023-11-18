Burney Co. Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 23.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 750,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

