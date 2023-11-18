Burney Co. Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

