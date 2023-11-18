Burney Co. Makes New $410,000 Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Burney Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,870 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $209,161,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $181,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

