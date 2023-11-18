Burney Co. Makes New $410,000 Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Burney Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,870 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 103.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

