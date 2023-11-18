Burney Co. Purchases 1,739 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Burney Co. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.67. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.