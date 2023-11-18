Burney Co. Purchases New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Burney Co. bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.