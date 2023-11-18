Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of SU stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

