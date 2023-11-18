Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $932,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

ABM stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

