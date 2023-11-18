Burney Co. Sells 1,165 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in GATX were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in GATX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GATX opened at $110.89 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average of $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. GATX’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GATX shares. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

