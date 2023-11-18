Burney Co. Sells 229 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $21,943,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,460.11 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,370.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,331.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

