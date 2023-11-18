Burney Co. Sells 2,588 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

