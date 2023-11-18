Burney Co. Sells 400 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 66.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

DaVita stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

