Burney Co. Sells 400 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $154.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $156.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.