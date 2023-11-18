Burney Co. Sells 6,089 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $104,976,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $89,142,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.22 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

