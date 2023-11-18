Burney Co. Trims Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HPS stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.