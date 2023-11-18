Burney Co. Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -235.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -830.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

