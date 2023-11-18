BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.