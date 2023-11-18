C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

CHRW opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 306,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,184,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,712,000 after purchasing an additional 284,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

