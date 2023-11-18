C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Declares $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

