Cable One, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.95 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $52.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $553.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $602.80 and a 200-day moving average of $644.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.92. Cable One has a 1-year low of $519.23 and a 1-year high of $861.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

