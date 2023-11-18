California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

California BanCorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CALB opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALB shares. TheStreet raised California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised California BanCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

