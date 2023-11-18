Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $146,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.31. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $3.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

