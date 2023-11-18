Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,639 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,059,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.