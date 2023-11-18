Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 5,111 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

IRM opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

