Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,732,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,150,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 1,099,507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after buying an additional 1,074,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after buying an additional 1,017,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.21 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

